Greece impounds Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions against Russia

Greece has impounded a Russian oil tanker off the island of Evia, the Greek coastguard mentioned on Tuesday, as a part of European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the EU banned Russian-flagged vessels from the 27-nation bloc’s ports, with some exemptions, because it adopted new sweeping sanctions in opposition to Russia for what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation”.

The 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized close to Karystos on the southern coast of Evia, which lies simply off the Greek mainland close to Athens.

The Russian embassy in Athens, the Greek capital, mentioned on Twitter it was wanting into the case and was involved with Greek authorities.

“It has been seized as part of EU sanctions,” a Greek delivery ministry official mentioned.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson mentioned the United States welcomed Greece’s efforts to implement the sanctions “initiated in response to Russia’s brutal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

“We are aware of reports that the tanker is loaded with Iranian crude oil,” the spokesperson added, taking no place on the veracity of such stories.

A Greek coastguard official mentioned the ship’s oil cargo had not been confiscated. It was not clear who the charterer of the cargo was, however the vessel was managed by Russia-based Transmorflot.

Transmorflot was not instantly out there for remark.

The Pegas, which was renamed Lana in March, had earlier reported an engine drawback. It was headed to the southern Peloponnese peninsula to dump its cargo onto one other tanker however tough seas pressured it to moor simply off Karystos the place it was seized, Athens News Agency reported.

On Tuesday afternoon the ship was nonetheless moored at Karystos bay, Reuters witnesses mentioned.

U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which displays Iran-related tanker visitors via ship and satellite tv for pc monitoring, mentioned the Pegas loaded round 700,000 barrels of crude oil from Iran’s Sirri Island on Aug. 19, 2021.

It subsequently tried to unload the cargo at a Turkish port earlier than heading to Greece, UANI mentioned its evaluation confirmed.

