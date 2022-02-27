Greece is to send Ukraine ‘defense equipment’ and humanitarian aid: PM

Greece is to ship Ukraine “defense equipment” and humanitarian support, the prime minister’s workplace stated Sunday, after Athens accused Russia of killing 10 ethnic Greeks throughout its invasion of Ukraine.

Two army transport planes have been to depart for Poland on Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ workplace stated in a press release, with out including additional particulars about what tools they might be carrying.

A separate cargo of humanitarian support was additionally to be despatched the identical day, accompanied by Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias, it added.

Greece on Saturday accused Russia of committing “murder” in opposition to members of the ethnic Greek neighborhood in Ukraine.

It stated not less than 10 members of Ukraine’s ethnic Greek neighborhood of over 100,000 individuals have been killed Saturday in two villages in southeastern Ukraine, in assaults it has blamed on Russia.

But the Russian embassy in Athens has insisted that Moscow is “exclusively” concentrating on army models and installations in Ukraine and didn’t bomb “inhabited areas and villages.”

Greek international ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou on Sunday accused the embassy of mendacity.

“What the embassy said, I am sorry to say, is fake news. We have proof,” Papaioannou instructed Skai TV.

“Orthodox bombs killed Orthodox ethnic Greeks,” he stated.

Athens has summoned the Russian ambassador to the Greek international ministry on Sunday.

