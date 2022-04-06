Greece offers second COVID booster for people over 60

A second dose of COVID-19 booster might be provided by Greece to individuals 60 years and older, officers from Greek well being mentioned Tuesday.

Marios Themistocleous (Greek well being ministry secretary-general answerable for vaccinations), introduced that the relative platform would open on April seventh.

A well being ministry official acknowledged that the fourth spherical of mRNA pictures was being provided as a result of the variety of infections within the nation was nonetheless excessive. The booster dose had additionally confirmed efficient in stopping COVID-related deaths.

On Tuesday, well being officers reported 18988 circumstances of COVID-19 and 70 deaths associated to the illness. This brings the full variety of contaminated individuals within the nation to three.11 million. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 27,816 individuals.

Some 72% of the 11 million individuals on the whole are absolutely vaccinated.