Greece repays IMF bailout debt two years ahead of schedule

Greece has paid off its complete debt from the monetary disaster to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), two years forward of schedule.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated the compensation “closes the chapter” that was opened in May 2010.

“[This is] “a very positive development,” Staikouras said, including that the nation may save round €230 million in curiosity.

Greece’s European Union bailout lenders gave the formal go-ahead final week for the early compensation of the excellent loans value €1.86 billion.

Their approval was wanted because the preliminary requirement was for early IMF repayments to be made in parallel with these made to European lenders.

Three successive bailouts totalling some €260 billion between 2010 and 2018 prevented Greece from going bankrupt and exiting the shared euro forex.

But successive Greek governments have been pressured to implement painful funds cuts and tax hikes that led to a surge in unemployment and poverty.

Despite exiting the bailout programme in 2018, Greece stays below enhanced surveillance on its spending from European lenders.

Last week, the European Stability Mechanism additionally accredited the early Greek compensation of €2.65 billion in loans made earlier than the EU bailout fund was formally established.