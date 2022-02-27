Greece says 10 expats killed in Ukraine, summons Russian ambassador

Ten Greek nationals have been killed and 6 others wounded by Russian bombing close to the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, Greece mentioned on Saturday, whereas saying it had summoned Russia’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry on Monday after a verbal demarche.

“Ten innocent civilians of Greek origin [were] killed today by Russian air strikes close to Mariupol. Stop the bombing now!” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mentioned in a tweet.

The bombing came about on the outskirts of the villages of Sartana and Bugas, and one of many injured was a baby, Greece’s Foreign Ministry mentioned.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the air strikes in opposition to civilians, and referred to as on Russia to right away cease aerial bombings and assaults on civilians.

The newest demise toll contains 4 expats killed in Sartana, along with two killed there earlier and one other 4 who died in Bugas. Thousands of Greek expatriates dwell in Mariupol.

At a gathering with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this month, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had harassed the necessity to defend the Greek expatriate neighborhood in Ukraine.

Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a 3rd day working, however Kyiv, the capital, remained in Ukrainian arms.

Greece is prepared to absorb Ukraine refugees in coordination with the European Union, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi mentioned.

“If we have to take in a number of people we are willing to do it. The cost will be covered by Europe, but at this moment

the priority is the humane dimension,” he mentioned.

