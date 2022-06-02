Greece steps up calls on Iran to release two oil tankers and crew

Maritime authorities in Greece have referred to as for worldwide assist to launch the crews of two oil tankers that have been seized by Iranian forces final week.

The Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior have been seized by the nation’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps within the Persian Gulf final week in a tit-for-tat transfer.

Dramatic footage displaying armed IRGC officers descending onto the deck of one of many vessels from a helicopter was broadcast on Iranian state TV on Monday.

Greek Merchant Marine Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis described the incident as a risk to the safety of transport and commerce. “We call on all nations to act to put an end to this unacceptable incident and ensure that it does not happen again,” he mentioned on Friday.

On Thursday, the Greek Coast Guard and independent monitoring services mentioned the 2 tankers have been moored on the Iranian port of Bandar. At least 9 Greek nationals and one Cypriot have been on board.

Tehran has said that the crews have been in “good health” and had not been detained.

The transfer got here simply days after Athens introduced that it might hand over a reported 700,000 barrels of Iranian crude from a Russian-flagged tanker it impounded in April over to the US.

The Russian vessel, which tried to modify its flag to Iran on the eleventh hour, was seized attributable to world sanctions linked to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. US and EU sanctions additionally bar nations from shopping for Iranian petrochemical merchandise.

Both Germany and France’s overseas ministries have additionally condemned the seizure of the Greek tankers and referred to as on Tehran to launch the ships with their crew. The Iranian authorities referred to as the statements “biased” and “inappropriate interference”.