Greece tells UN that Turkey is challenging its sovereignty

Greece has instructed the top of the United Nations that Turkey is straight difficult its sovereignty over islands within the japanese Aegean Sea, and pursuing a hostile and “revisionist” coverage that’s destabilizing the area.

The four-page letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, dated May 25 and signed by Greece’s everlasting UN consultant, Maria Theofili, was seen by The Associated Press on Thursday.

“Greece solemnly calls upon Turkey to stop questioning Greece’s sovereignty over its Aegean islands, in particular through legally baseless and historically false assertions (and) to abstain from threatening Greece with war,” the letter reads.

Greece and Turkey have been at odds for many years over sea boundaries, however the disagreement flared in 2020 as oil and fuel exploration within the japanese Mediterranean intensified.

Turkey is demanding that Greece demilitarize its japanese islands, sustaining the motion is required below twentieth century treaties that ceded sovereignty of the islands to Greece. The Greek authorities calls the demand a deliberate misinterpretation and has accused Turkey, a fellow NATO member, of stepping up hostile actions within the space.

“Highly threatening acts by Turkey (include) repeated overflights of Greek territory by fighter jets in contravention to international law,” the letter mentioned.

The Greek-Turkish dispute largely facilities round oil-and-gas drilling rights within the japanese Mediterranean, particularly round Greek islands close to Turkey’s shoreline.

A Turkish survey mission two years in the past triggered a tense naval stand-off that Western allies had warned ran the chance of escalating right into a army battle.

In response to the vitality disaster worsened by the conflict in Ukraine, Greece has pledged to briefly reverse a coal phase-out and step up hydrocarbon exploration alongside its western shoreline.

