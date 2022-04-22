Greece to release seized Russian tanker: Coastguard

Greece will launch a Russia-flagged crude oil tanker seized this week below EU sanctions linked to the struggle in Ukraine, a coastguard spokeswoman mentioned Friday.

“The ship has been released and is free to go,” the spokeswoman advised AFP.

She added that Greek authorities had been glad that the vessel, which is reportedly carrying Iranian oil, has modified possession and is not certain by EU sanction rules.

The greater than 115,000-ton Pegas was initially headed to Marmara terminal in Turkey, in line with the Marine Traffic web site.

It was seized on Tuesday at Karystos anchorage, south of the island of Evia.

The ship is being renamed Lana, the coastguard spokeswoman mentioned. She didn’t establish the brand new proprietor.

The ship is presently moored at Karystos anchorage with 19 Russians on board.

While the European Union has imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, oil and fuel usually are not a part of the punitive measures.

