Greece unveils new state aid scheme to combat rising electricity bills

Greece’s prime minister has promised new state help to assist households from rising electrical energy prices.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis mentioned on Thursday that the nation had been pressured to act alone after its European Union companions didn’t undertake a joint response to the vitality disaster.

Greek family shoppers might be reimbursed for 60% of extra prices of their payments from December to May.

Households will have the ability to declare a most of €600 and the measure will solely apply to folks incomes as much as €45,000 per yr, Mitsotakis mentioned.

Existing measures to assist folks with low incomes pay their electrical energy payments can even be expanded over the following two months to cowl all households.

To fund the scheme, Mitsotakis mentioned that Greece would introduce a 90% tax on good points that electrical energy producers have amassed from the rise in energy costs.

The Greek Prime Minister has attributed the disaster to fuel value hikes on account of the battle in Ukraine.

“On this issue, Europe — until now at least — is not showing itself to be up to the task,” Mitsotakis mentioned in a televised deal with to the nation.

“I am not going to wait until the slow-moving European ship changes course,” he added, calling for joint motion from the 26 different EU member states.

According to Greece’s statistical authority, inflation in March reached a 28-year excessive of 8.9%, together with a 30% rise in prices for hire, electrical energy, heating and fuel.