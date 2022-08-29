Greece’s S-300 air defense system harassed Turkish F-16 jets: Sources

Turkish jets finishing up missions over the Aegean and Eastern

Mediterranean have been harassed by a Greek S-300 air protection system,

based on Turkish Defense Ministry sources, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish jets have been “radar locked” on Aug. 23 on a mission in

worldwide airspace, stated the sources, requesting anonymity due

to restrictions on talking to the media, describing the Greek

harassment as a “hostile act” based on the NATO guidelines of

engagement.

“Despite this hostile act, the planes accomplished their deliberate

missions and returned to their bases safely,” the sources

added.