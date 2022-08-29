Greece’s S-300 air defense system harassed Turkish F-16 jets: Sources

Europe

Prince Abraham
Turkish jets finishing up missions over the Aegean and Eastern
Mediterranean have been harassed by a Greek S-300 air protection system,
based on Turkish Defense Ministry sources, Trend reviews citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish jets have been “radar locked” on Aug. 23 on a mission in
worldwide airspace, stated the sources, requesting anonymity due
to restrictions on talking to the media, describing the Greek
harassment as a “hostile act” based on the NATO guidelines of
engagement.

“Despite this hostile act, the planes accomplished their deliberate
missions and returned to their bases safely,” the sources
added.



