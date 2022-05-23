Greek coast guard intercepts nearly 600 migrants arriving from Turkey

The Greek coast guard mentioned on Monday it had prevented round 600 migrants from crossing the Aegean Sea from neighbouring Turkey.

Five crusing boats and 4 dinghies that had all left the Turkish coast on Monday morning had been intercepted in Turkish territorial waters close to the Greek islands of Chios and Samos.

“Greek patrol boats were able to quickly locate the vessels and inform the Turkish coastguard,” a spokesperson instructed AFP.

In a statement, the coastguard susequently added: “The total number of people on board the nine boats and dinghies is said to exceed 590.”

Athens has recurrently accused Ankara of failing to forestall smugglers from trafficking would-be migrants and asylum seekers into Greece, in violation of a 2016 settlement with the European Union.

But NGOs have additionally lengthy accused Greek authorities of illegally pushing migrants again into Turkey. The Greek authorities has all the time denied the allegations and just lately stepped up border management across the nation’s islands.