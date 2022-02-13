Greek farmers protest rising energy costs

Farmers in central Greece on Sunday blocked a freeway with tractors and poured cans of milk on the bottom to protest in opposition to rising vitality prices.

Hundreds of tractors have been parked on the foremost transport route exterior town of Larissa as a part of the protest.

The farmers have been demanding the abolition of the electrical energy worth adjustment clause, which the federal government stated replicate modifications within the worth of oil and pure gasoline imports.

Protesters have been additionally calling for decrease gasoline taxes.

Greek farmers say they’re decided to close down all of the nation’s main highways if the federal government would not meet their calls for.