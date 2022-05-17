Greek helicopter pilot given life sentence for murdering British wife

A Greek helicopter pilot has been sentenced to life in jail for killing his British-Greek spouse and falsely claiming she died throughout a housebreaking.

An Athens court docket discovered Babis Anagnostopoulos responsible of murdering Caroline Crouch in May 2021 because the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the home.

He was additionally convicted of strangling the couple’s canine as he tried to fake that the household fell sufferer to a home invasion. The 34-year-old was sentenced to a further 10 years in jail for killing the animal.

In a case that prompted widespread public outrage, the Crouch’s household lawyer described the decision as “fair”.

“It was a historic trial, as Caroline has now become a symbol in the struggle against violence targeting women,” Harmanis stated.

For six weeks, Anagnostopoulos had claimed that his 20-year-old spouse was killed by ruthless burglars, who allegedly focused their home on the outskirts of Athens.

The civil aviation pilot and flight teacher had initially instructed police that armed robbers broke into the home at evening, binding and gagging him and his spouse of their bed room whereas the newborn slept.

The incident shocked the nation and prompted authorities to announce a €300,000 reward for details about the alleged crime.

But amid CCTV proof, Anagnostopoulos later deserted his story and stated that she had died following an altercation between the 2 over the toddler’s care.

Prosecutors have maintained that he acted in a relaxed mind-set and deliberately suffocated Crouch whereas she was asleep.

Anagnostopoulos was arrested greater than a month after Crouch’s loss of life whereas attending a memorial service for her close to her household residence on the Aegean Sea island of Alonissos.