Greek man held on suspicion of kicking kitten into the sea

Greek authorities have arrested a person on suspicion of kicking a kitten into the ocean, the nation’s minister for the police mentioned.

The suspect is alleged to have enticed the cat with meals at a seaside restaurant the place he was eating in a village on the island of Evia.

A viral video of the incident on Sunday confirmed three folks eating outdoor earlier than two kittens approached in quest of meals.

One of the people dangled a small fish in entrance of one of many animals earlier than kicking it into the shallow waters under, as a lady could be heard laughing.

Minister Takis Theodorikakos voiced shock on the incident and said that “violence against animals is unacceptable.”

“I cordially congratulate those who brought the matter to the public attention,” he added on Facebook.

If charged and convicted of animal abuse, the suspect faces a sentence of as much as 10 years in jail and a most €50,000 high-quality.

Greek media mentioned locals took the kittens to a vet for examination and each had been discovered to be unhurt.