Greek minister dismissed over natural disaster compensation remarks

Greece’s agricultural minister has resigned amid political controversy over the nation’s response to pure disasters.

Footage appeared to indicate minister Spilios Livanos laughing after an area get together official advised that compensation funds for pure disasters might assist win votes.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had requested Livanos to clarify his response to the “unacceptable feedback”.

He “admitted that he should have reacted differently” and offered his resignation, according to a government statement.

The video in question was from a meeting that Livanos attended last week in Sparta, in southern Greece.

The city’s mayor — himself a former cabinet official — can be heard stating that the New Democracy party had surprisingly won the 2007 elections by compensating victims of that summer’s deadly wildfires.

Livanos appeared to laugh in response and say it would be hard to match that “epic achievement”.

During his visit to Sparta, the former agricultural minister had announced that compensation would be given to Greek farmers who had suffered crop damage from frost.

The conservative government — in power since July 2019 — has been underneath hearth since heavy snowfall final month left 1000’s of motorists stranded on the Athens ring street and lots of properties with out energy for a number of hours.

While an opposition movement of no-confidence was defeated final week, the video of Livanos has fueled recent controversy.

Greece’s subsequent parliamentary election is scheduled for 2023.