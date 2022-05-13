Greek parliament approves defense pact change on eve of PM’s visit to US

Greece’s parliament accredited the renewal and modification of a defense cooperation agreement with the United States on Thursday, days earlier than Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Washington.

The conservative premier is scheduled to satisfy President Joe Biden on the White House on Monday and the 2 leaders are anticipated to debate the struggle in Ukraine, the power disaster and tensions within the Mediterranean.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), first signed in 1990, permits US forces to coach and function in Greek territory.

The newest modification, agreed in 2021, extends the cooperation by permitting the presence of US forces in 4 extra army areas, together with two military camps in central and northern Greece and a naval base on the island of Crete.

Mitsotakis instructed parliament the settlement shields the nation in opposition to safety threats, will enable an improve of army amenities and is a vote of confidence for Greece, which is turning into an power hub within the area after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The text (of the agreement) we are called to ratify… depicts a new reality,” Mitsotakis stated. “The US is extending its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean … and our country becomes in the clearest way the main partner and interlocutor of the United States in the region.”

He stated the settlement grows in significance in opposition to the backdrop of the struggle in Europe.

Leftist protesters marched in central Athens in opposition to the ratification of the pact.

Greece believes the settlement, which is able to stay in drive or a minimum of 5 years, may also assist shield it in opposition to “threats” at its northern land border with Turkey and within the Eastern Mediterranean, the place there are lengthy standing territorial disputes between the 2 NATO allies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has known as the settlement “the bedrock” of protection cooperation between Greece and the United States.