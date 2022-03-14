Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID

ATHENS — Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has examined optimistic for coronavirus, he introduced Monday.

“In the daily rapid test that I did today in the office, I tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, I will be self-isolating in my home and work from there,” Mitsotakis said in a video on his Instagram account.

“Triple vaccination provides the best possible protection against serious disease. I’m sure everything will go well and I will be back in the office very soon,” he mentioned.

Mitsotakis had attended the casual European Council summit in Versailles on the finish of final week, after which had lunch with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul on Sunday. He additionally met Sunday with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, chief of the Eastern Orthodox Church.