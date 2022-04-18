Greek school welcomes Ukrainian children who fled war

When it was introduced that Ukrainian youngsters would be a part of their faculty in Greece, academics determined to speak with college students concerning the conflict and what it means to be a refugee.

“The Greek children offered gifts to their new classmates, paintings and all their love,” mentioned Athina Pirgaki, a trainer on the faculty in Athens.

Oleksiy and Kostantyn, who’re in major faculty, fled the Ukrainian metropolis of Kolomyia with their mom six weeks in the past, leaving their father behind to struggle.

“The two brothers were a little shocked because they suddenly found themselves in the spotlight. They entered a new environment and at first, they felt like little fish out of water.”

Their grandmother, Oksana Rovenchok, immigrated from Ukraine to Greece 25 years in the past.

She might by no means have imagined that in the future she would welcome her daughter and her two grandchildren as conflict refugees.

“We live in very difficult times. I can describe our lives in three words: bombings, misery, refugees. Nobody expected that something like this could happen in 2022. We are in deep pain and we cry for our country,” mentioned Rovenchok.

Iryna, the boys’ mom, feels reassured and says her children are fairly comfortable of their new faculty and that they even made new associates.

Teachers are asking Greece’s training ministry to rent Ukrainian-speaking academics for at the least two lessons per week.

In the final two months, Greek faculties have registered greater than 450 youngsters from Ukraine.