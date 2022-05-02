Greeks hold demonstration on Labor Day amid energy crisis, high inflation
Thousands of Greeks took to the streets in central Athens and
different massive cities throughout the nation on Sunday to mark the
conventional Labor Day, asking for extra aid measures amid the
present vitality disaster and excessive inflation as a result of Russia-Ukraine
battle, Trend
reviews citing Xinhua.
“Democracy, justice, peace and equality,” demonstrators chanted
marching in entrance of the Greek parliament within the capital metropolis whereas
elevating banners with comparable slogans.
In a press launch, ADEDY, the umbrella labor union of civil
servants, mentioned that employees protested in opposition to the wave of will increase
in vitality, gas, bread and meals that has hit the nation. “We
demand will increase within the salaries to dwell with dignity,” they
acknowledged.
“Unemployment charges are excessive, the wage is just not sufficient even for
half month,” Christos Katsikas, a demonstrator and in addition a professor
in Athens, informed Xinhua.