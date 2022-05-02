Greeks hold demonstration on Labor Day amid energy crisis, high inflation

Thousands of Greeks took to the streets in central Athens and

different massive cities throughout the nation on Sunday to mark the

conventional Labor Day, asking for extra aid measures amid the

present vitality disaster and excessive inflation as a result of Russia-Ukraine

battle, Trend

reviews citing Xinhua.

“Democracy, justice, peace and equality,” demonstrators chanted

marching in entrance of the Greek parliament within the capital metropolis whereas

elevating banners with comparable slogans.

In a press launch, ADEDY, the umbrella labor union of civil

servants, mentioned that employees protested in opposition to the wave of will increase

in vitality, gas, bread and meals that has hit the nation. “We

demand will increase within the salaries to dwell with dignity,” they

acknowledged.

“Unemployment charges are excessive, the wage is just not sufficient even for

half month,” Christos Katsikas, a demonstrator and in addition a professor

in Athens, informed Xinhua.