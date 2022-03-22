Green Line Extension Raising Concerns Over Higher Rent Prices In Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – In the three-bedroom condo she shares along with her mother and son on Walnut Street, Vanessa Vela worries. “They sell the idea that it was going to be to the benefit of the working class,” Vela mentioned.

She’s speaking concerning the close by Green Line station that opened Monday in Somerville’s Union Square, the place rents have been climbing because the starting stage, solely to quickly speed up within the final 12 months or so.

READ MORE: Bouncer Charged With Killing Marine Veteran In Weekend Stabbing Near Faneuil Hall

“They have been selling all of the buildings around and raising the rents,” Vela mentioned.

Vela nonetheless has a cope with her previous landlord, however the brand new proprietor has threatened to evict her and is now asking greater than $3,000 a month for related models in her constructing, far more than the vet tech can afford.

“Well the rich keep getting rich,” she mentioned.

The flurry of latest flats going up close by reveals that traders consider they’ve discovered a gold mine on the Green Line, at the same time as some first day riders celebrated.

The unhappy irony right here, say some group leaders, is that whereas fast entry to public transportation is a blessing for working class people, they’ll even be the primary ones compelled out by rising rents round Union Square.

READ MORE: National Guard Members Complete Mission At Massachusetts Hospitals

“That’s the injustice that we are trying to address,” mentioned activist Nicole Eigbrett, who has been serving to residents like Vanessa Vela struggle again in opposition to the hovering rents of gentrification.

“It’s the working class, immigrant and lower income residents of Somerville who are being pushed out of the city first,” Eigbrett mentioned.

She’s asking town, state and even the feds to step in with protections for individuals like Vanessa Vela. Two-thirds of Somerville’s 81,000 residents hire their properties.

“You honestly don’t think about it, or don’t think about fighting these demons until it happens to you,” Vela mentioned.

Adding to the worry is that town’s COVID moratorium on evictions expires on the finish of subsequent month.

Union Square station in Somerville and a model new Lechmere station in Cambridge each opened on Monday morning.

MORE NEWS: Decades After It Was Promised, MBTA Opens Green Line Extension Into Cambridge And Somerville

They’re two of seven new stations within the $2.3 billion Green Line Extension challenge that started again in 2018. It will add greater than four-and-a-half miles of monitor north of Boston that can prolong all the way in which to College Avenue in Medford.