Greens eye Pilbara for green steel hub as they look to halt coal and gas projects

Western Australia’s Pilbara area would obtain one fifth of a $500 million fund to assist set up a inexperienced metal business underneath a coverage the Greens will pursue if the occasion holds the stability of energy following the federal election.

The Green Steel Innovation Fund would run for 5 years with the goal of kick-starting an business utilizing zero emission hydrogen produced with renewable vitality sources to fabricate metal in Australia slightly than export iron ore the place the product is made utilizing coal.

Greens chief Adam Bandt stated the fund would cut back the nation’s dependence on coal and permit his occasion to shelve the 114 Australian coal and fuel tasks within the funding pipeline and ship employees into much less polluting assets jobs.

“We have greater potential than just being the world’s quarry. With almost endless energy available from the sun and wind, we have the capacity to create finished steel, unlocking generations of good jobs and giving us a new export opportunity,” he stated.