Greens ignore Brisbane election sign limit

The Greens will ignore federal election signal legal guidelines in Brisbane, saying they’re undemocratic and deny residents the fitting to freedom of expression.

Brisbane City Council, led by Liberal National Party Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, handed new legal guidelines final yr proscribing federal, state and native election indicators on personal property.

Under the foundations, indicators might be no bigger than 60cm by 60cm, with limits of 1 per property and 150 per voters.

All indicators on personal property have to be registered with the council earlier than they’re put in, erected and displayed.

Mr Schrinner mentioned on the time the brand new legal guidelines would cease a “significant free-for-all and visual pollution”.

However the Greens’ candidate for the Brisbane seat of Griffith, Max Chandler-Mather, says the foundations deny folks’s freedom of expression.

“Government banning millions of people from publicly displaying their support for a political party is something you’d expect in Russia, not Australia,” he instructed AAP on Thursday.

“There’s no limit to the number of billboards a party can buy, but the LNP wants to ban ordinary people from showing their support for a political party.”

Mr Chandler-Mather referred to as the legal guidelines a political assault on the Greens and mentioned his celebration won’t adjust to them.

He additionally mentioned any try by the council to implement the legal guidelines, or punish Greens supporters for breaching them, can be challenged in courtroom.

“I want to be very clear, we won’t be taking a single yard sign down,” Mr Chandler-Mather mentioned.

“If they want to fine us then we’ll take them to court.”

Comment on the legal guidelines has been sought from Brisbane City Council and Queensland Labor.