Grenade attack in busy Srinagar street leaves one civilian dead, several injured

At least one individual died and about 20 others had been injured in a grenade assault in a busy market space of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Most of the accidents had been amongst civilians, in addition to a policeman.

Senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balawal, stated a person, aged 70 years, succumbed to his accidents on the hospital.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stated on the assault was aimed toward safety forces and police personnel who had been stationed for obligation within the Amira Kadal space of the capital.

The medical superintendent of close by SMHS hospital, Kanwaljeet Singh, stated they obtained 21 individuals with accidents to the hospital. “One among the injured is critical. We don’t have the identities of all the injured yet, ” he stated.

The policeman in his foot and was discharged from hospital after remedy. Amira Kadal is a industrial space that sees a excessive footfall of locals.

Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF, stated the assault befell at Hari Singh High Street the place a celebration of safety forces stays stationed for obligation, including no jawan was injured within the incident. “There have been some civilian injuries, ” he stated.

Soon after, Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on Twitter, “Strongly condemn the grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street and my prayers for those injured in this barbaric, senseless terror attack.”

(This is a growing story.)