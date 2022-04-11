Greta Electric Scooters teases new electric scooter ahead of launch

Greta Electric Scooters has been available in the market for 3 years. The EV firm has already launched 4 fashions available in the market.

Greta Electric Scooters has launched a teaser video of its upcoming electrical scooter on Twitter which will likely be added to its current portfolio of 4 electrical scooters. The EV maker has been available in the market for the previous three years.

The teaser video on the microblogging website exhibits the upcoming scooter from numerous angles and focuses on its digital instrument cluster in addition to LED headlights in addition to taillights. It exhibits the scooter’s rear finish in addition to the entrance styling, management buttons and the Greta brand inscribed on it. The firm is but to disclose extra particulars in regards to the upcoming scooter together with its pricing.

Last month, Greta launched Glide electrical scooter at a value level of ₹80,000. The EV presents a spread of 100 km per cost. It is powered by lithium-ion batteries. The firm had claimed that the Greta Glide electrical scooter could be charged beneath 2.5 hours. This electrical scooter presents 3.5-inch broad tubeless tyres that promise to ship a robust grip on the street. The scooter’s suspension duties are dealt with by typical telescopic forks on the entrance and a twin hydraulic cell shocker on the rear. when it comes to brakes, it options twin hydraulic disc brakes at each ends. This EV is obtainable in seven completely different colors particularly Yellow, Grey, Orange, Scarlet Red, Rose Gold, Candy White and Jet Black.

Other fashions supplied by Greta Electric Scooters embrace Harper, Evespa and Harper ZX, and these vary between ₹60,000 to ₹92,000. The firm is aiming to disrupt the two-wheeler EV market by bringing in additional inexpensive electrical scooter fashions.

