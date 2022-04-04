Grim find after fisherman flung from boat

The physique of a person who was flung from his boat in Queensland has been discovered and recognized.

Jed Farraway, 28, fell overboard when the boat he was on struck a marker buoy in waters off Port Alma close to Rockhampton at roughly 7.30am on Sunday.

The physique of the Central Queensland fisherman was discovered at round 5pm on Sunday after an intensive search operation involving water police coast guard, the RACQ rescue helicopter and police divers.

Three different males have been rescued, together with a person in his 20s who was flown to Rockhampton hospital in a severe however steady situation.

The two different males, each of their 20s and 30s, suffered minor accidents.

A complete of 4 individuals have been on the boat on the time of the crash.

Police will put together a report for the coroner.