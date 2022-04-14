Grim find inside gummy bears during raid

Police have seized 15kg of drug-laced lollipops and gummy bears and charged three folks after a raid at a NSW property.

The trio, two males and a girl, had been a part of a prison syndicate, which made greater than $1.6m in cryptocurrency supplying unlawful medicine on the darkish net, police will allege.

Camera Icon Items seized by detectives throughout search warrants included obvious lollies. NSW Police. Credit: News Corp Australia

Search warrants had been carried out at two properties at Swansea, on the Central Coast, together with a storage facility at Caves Beach.

A person and girl – aged 47 and 42 – had been arrested at a house on Lakeside Drive at Swansea and brought to Belmont Police Station.

A short while later, a 30-year-old man was arrested at a house on George Street and brought to Toronto Police Station.

Camera Icon The alleged prison syndicate offered prohibited medicine on the darkish net. NSW Police. Credit: News Corp Australia

In whole, greater than 100 litres of THC-based chemical substances, 15kg of lollipops believed to be laced with a prohibited drug and digital units had been amongst objects seized.

THC is the principle psychoactive element of hashish.

Cybercrime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon Arbinja, mentioned the fees ought to function a warning to anybody aiming to conduct crimes on the darkish net.

Camera Icon Three folks had been arrested in connection to the alleged syndicate. NSW Police. Credit: News Corp Australia

“These arrests should serve as a warning to those using the internet to conceal criminal activity: your anonymity is not guaranteed, and you aren’t outside the reach of law enforcement,” he mentioned.

“During the course of this investigation, we identified more than $1.6 million in cryptocurrency, which was derived from the sale of these drugs on the dark web, travel directly into the bank accounts of those arrested yesterday.”