Grim history of Australia’s best beach

Aptly named Misery Beach, the little-known spot in Western Australia has simply been named our nation’s finest. But the picturesque cove has a grim historical past.

Once stained purple with the blood of hunted whales, Misery Beach within the south of Western Australia was as soon as a spot vacationers prevented.

But the picturesque, sheltered cove is about to be hit with an inflow of tourists after Tourism Australia awarded it the highest spot in its annual ‘Best Beaches’ competitors.

Located within the Albany area of Western Australia, a five-hour drive from Perth, Misery has lengthy been considered a hidden gem.

And with greater than 11,000 seashores throughout Australia, Misery confronted some stiff competitors however the little-known seaside managed to take out the highest spot due to its white sand and crystal clear water.

Tourism Australia’s seaside ambassador Brad Farmer was given the good duty of selecting the highest 20 however mentioned Misery’s wealthy however weird historical past was another excuse why it had been named primary.

Until 1978, a big whaling station thrived simply two seashores away from Misery.

The whalers, understanding of Frenchman Bay, would often dump the offal, blood and tooth taken from the slain animals into the water, with whale blubber and stays staining Misery’s white sand.

The whaling station at Frenchman Bay was the final of its sort to shut in Australia and its closure meant the encompassing sealife might replenish their inhabitants.

Now, greater than 40 years later, Misery Beach is house to dolphins, seals, whales, loads of fish and the occasional shark.

Menang elder Vernice Gilles, who has lived within the Albany area since a baby, mentioned the seaside was once suffering from whale elements.

“They would dump all of the whales’ tooth,” Ms Gilles told the ABC.

“I remember walking on the beach and seeing piles and piles of whales’ teeth.”

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan announced the top beaches list yesterday morning.

“With more than 11,000 beaches to choose from, narrowing down the top 20 beaches must be one of the toughest jobs in Australia,” Mr Tehan said.

“As Australia continues its successful reopening, we’re going to see a surge in tourists that will support jobs and businesses.

“My message to the world is to start planning your next holiday to Australia and to include as many of our top 20 beaches on your itinerary as you can fit in.”

The list is designed to inspire tourism as the industry looks to rebound after coronavirus restrictions.

NSW scored the most spots on the top 20 with six including Horseshoe Bay on the mid-north Coast at No. 2 and Depot Beach and Murrays Beach, which both slotted into the top ten.

Queensland grabbed four spots including the Gold Coast’s The Spit which came in at No. 3.

AUSTRALIA’S BEST BEACHES

1. Misery Beach, WA

2. Horseshoe Bay, NSW

3. The Spit, Queensland

4. Flaherty’s Beach, SA

5. Loch Ard Gorge, Victoria

6. The Neck, Tasmania

7. Blue Pearl Bay, Queensland

8. Depot Beach, NSW

9. Murray Beach, NSW

10. Dundee Beach, NT

11. Dudley Beach, NSW

12. Thompsons Beach, Victoria

13. Coogee Beach, WA

14. Mots Beach, Victoria

15. Alexandria Bay, Queensland

16. Emu Bay, SA

17. Lake Wabby, Queensland

18. Congwong Beach, NSW

19. Jelly Bean Pool, NSW

20. Ethel Beach, Christmas Island

– With Steve Zemek