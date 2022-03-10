Grim ‘plan’ to cover up alleged tent murder

A person accused of murdering a girl whose charred physique was present in a burnt-out tent “nodded” alongside as his mate supplied concepts to cowl up the killing.

A person on trial for homicide sat silent as his mate supplied concepts on how one can “cover up” the alleged killing by making it appear as if a suicide, or by burning the tent the sufferer’s physique was in.

The Supreme Court of Victoria was informed Nicholas James Cross additionally fired a shot out of a transferring automotive for “no reason” within the days main as much as Maddison Parrott’s demise.

Ms Parrott’s charred physique was discovered inside a scorched tent on the Geelong Showgrounds within the early hours of December 4, 2018.

Co-accused Tracy Anne Menzies, often called Rexi, was travelling in a automotive with Mr Cross after the killing when she mentioned how he may cowl up Ms Parrott’s demise, the courtroom was informed.

A person, who can’t be recognized as a consequence of authorized causes, took to the witness stand on Wednesday and informed the jury he was sitting within the backseat when Ms Menzies began making the strategies whereas Mr Cross sat silent and “nodded” his head.

The witness informed the courtroom he was staying at a glamping tent with Ms Parrott when Mr Cross, Ms Menzies, and one other man, turned up early within the morning on December 3.

The witness, who was on the cellphone to centrelink, then described seeing Mr Cross and Ms Parrott, also referred to as Ms Pante, interact in a heated argument which he believed was over $20.

“Nick and Maddy came back into the tent, they were having an argument and making a bit of noise,” he informed the courtroom.

“But I didn’t think it would escalate into what it did.”

He informed the jury Ms Parrott was “stomping around” earlier than he requested the pair to “be quiet” as a result of he was nonetheless on the cellphone to Centrelink.

“Nick (Nicholas Cross) then pulled a gun out of his waistband and shot Maddy in the forehead,” he stated.

He stated he felt “intimidated” by Mr Cross and did what he requested which included stepping into his automotive, buying a padlock and returning to the campsite to seize his belongings whereas Mr Cross padlocked the tent.

He then paid for an additional night time on the campsite, on Mr Cross’ orders, earlier than leaving the scene, the courtroom was informed.

The pair then drove round Geelong with Ms Menzies.

The witness informed the courtroom that throughout the journey Ms Menzies mentioned how Mr Cross may cowl up the alleged homicide, saying they may “make it look like a suicide”.

He later caught the practice to his mum’s home and went to sleep.

The witness informed the courtroom he knowledgeable police of what occurred the next day after his mum informed him a few tent fireplace she had seen on the information.

The courtroom was additionally informed that days earlier than the killing Mr Cross and the witness had been driving round when the accused fireplace a shot out of the automotive whereas travelling via Grovedale in the course of the night time.

“He (Mr Cross) shot it out the window for no real reason,” he stated.

The defence questioned the witness’ assertion to police, noting that he requested the accused for the gun so he may “go back to the tent and shoot myself”.

Lawyers for Mr Cross are arguing that the witness had fabricated his proof and was the one who fired the shot.

Defence lawyer Glenn Casement additionally informed the courtroom on Tuesday that Ms Parrott’s good friend will need to have had a “very good reason” to not instantly go to police.

He requested the jury to contemplate why the Centrelink operator hadn’t heard “anything unusual” throughout the cellphone name.

On Tuesday Crown Prosecutor David Glynn informed the courtroom Mr Cross had messaged a mate saying, “when they get me I’m doing 10 years minimum”.

He alleged Mr Cross did “what a guilty man would do” and lined his tracks by making certain the tent was burnt to the bottom.

The Suzuki swift Mr Cross had arrived in was additionally discovered gutted by fireplace in a distant location close by.

The courtroom was informed Mr Cross, Mr Sell and Ms Menzies then travelled to Sydney earlier than being arrested the next day.

Both co-accused earlier pleaded responsible to aiding an offender and have been sentenced.

The trial continues.