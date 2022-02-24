Grim reason Putin ‘cannot be stopped’

Vladimir Putin has been secretly engaged on a sinister plot for years – and there’s a terrifying motive why nothing can cease him now.

The world watched on in horror as Russia took its first terrifying steps in direction of an invasion of Ukraine in the present day.

But the disturbing escalation within the battle between the 2 nations is definitely a part of a sinister plot that’s been years within the making – and based on a number one knowledgeable, there’s little that may now stand in the best way of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While tensions between Ukraine and Russia have been rising in latest months, the fraught state of affairs took a dramatic activate Tuesday after the Russian chief signed a bombshell decree recognising two breakaway Ukrainian territories – the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) – as separate areas from Ukraine.

Soon after, one other decree was issued revealing Russian troops had been despatched to these insurgent areas for “peacekeeping” causes, with footage quickly circulating on social media of tanks and forces crossing the border.

Stream the newest information on the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine dwell & on demand on Flash. 25+ information channels in 1 place. New customers try 14 days free >

Australian National University’s Russian political knowledgeable Dr Leonid Petrov informed information.com.au Russia had been planning the invasion of Ukraine – and doubtlessly different states as properly – for a while.

“The invasion started in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea, and the process continued shortly after that when the Russian-backed rebels effectively took two regions from Kyiv’s control in the eastern provinces of Ukraine,” he mentioned.

“Russian troops were there but Moscow has always denied their presence – but now, Moscow admits their presence in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“Putin has simply undermined the Minsk accord agreements, which was the peace process agreed on back in 2014 … which halted hostilities.

“Now, that armistice has been thrown to the dustbin and Russian troops continue their advancement whenever and as far as they want to.”

The Minsk settlement refers to a 12-point deal reached between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in Belarus in September 2014.

The ceasefire association included a string of situations, and the settlement quickly fell aside, however the two events met up once more the next 12 months and got here up with a second, 13-point plan.

According to Dr Petrov, in the present day’s escalation has torn that total course of aside.

“This basically puts Ukrainian territorial integrity under question – there’s no armistice, no Minsk process and Moscow recognising these two provinces means Moscow has effectively scrapped the agreement,” he mentioned.

He added that an upcoming summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart was “now meaningless” as there was “simply not much to talk about” – until the leaders deliberate to redraw Ukraine’s borders in mild of the brand new developments.

Dr Petrov mentioned the “ball is in the court of the West now”, as Ukraine agreed in 1994 to surrender its nuclear weapons in alternate for the promise and assurance that its territorial integrity wouldn’t be violated.

But given Russia’s aggression and nuclear capabilities, whether or not or not the West has the abdomen to face as much as Moscow is anybody’s guess.

World stares down ‘new major conflict’

According to Dr Petrov, the planet is now going through one of many largest shake-ups since World War II.

“I believe the world is now on the brink of a new major conflict,” he mentioned, including that he was satisfied Russia may “break the current world order” like Nazi Germany did in 1939.

“This time, the year 2022 will be remembered by the world,” he mentioned.

“The aggression started in 2014, and now it has turned into the hot phase,” he mentioned.

“These days, Russia is the aggressor.”

Putin’s sinister plot

So, can something truly be finished to cease the Russian President?

Unfortunately, Dr Petrov believes that’s not attainable, for a number of essential causes – the primary being that Russia received’t be affected by any sanctions.

“Russia will be subject to more sanctions and more aggressive sanctions and I believe Moscow is going to be diplomatically ostracised by the international community, but I think that’s what President Putin wants,” Dr Petrov mentioned.

“He wants isolation, he wants to rule Russia indefinitely and he does not need to be integrated with the world economy or community.”

Secondly, the present state of affairs in Ukraine is more likely to be a part of a wider Russian growth plan.

“[Putin] simply wants to expand Russia’s territory and exploit the populations of the newly acquired territory,” Dr Petrov mentioned.

“We saw back in 2008 during the war against Georgia he brought two enclaves which formerly belonged to Russia and now [it’s happening] with territories of Ukraine.

“We might see in the near future expansion into former Soviet republics.”

And Mr Putin’s plan doesn’t essentially cease there, with Dr Petrov predicting that Central Asian republics could possibly be topic to a Russian invasion, in addition to nations in Europe and past.

“Nobody can guarantee the integrity of European Union states like the Baltic republics [which include Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia] which were formerly part of the Soviet Union. Russia will have the power to annex them as well,” he mentioned.

“Putin cannot be stopped because of his state of mind.

“I believe that he is hellbent on the restoration of the Soviet Union and those borders of pre-1991 (when the Soviet Union collapsed).”

And lastly, Russia’s nuclear capabilities imply taking over the rogue nation is a really terrifying – if not downright inconceivable – process for the West.

“Putin has nuclear weapons and nobody would really dare to confront a nuclear-armed Russia,” Dr Petrov mentioned.

“I think that the militarisation of Russian society that started again when Putin became President has been turning into all-out war preparation from the early 2000s, and has now reached the culmination point.”

Russia’s ‘secret order’ revealed

Finally, Dr Petrov mentioned Mr Putin had one closing ace up his sleeve – the covert mobilisation of the Russian inhabitants.

“Now the Russian army has around 1.1 million people, but the mobilisation of reservists was ordered a few years ago and it was a secret order,” Dr Petrov mentioned.

“Nobody really knows the scale of the mobilisation.

“But it can potentially inflate the Russian army to the size of the Soviet army, with more than two million people.”