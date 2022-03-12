Grimes dating WikiLeaks whistleblower

Just months after having one other child along with her ex Elon Musk, Grimes has reportedly discovered a brand new companion who’s simply as controversial.

US singer Grimes is courting notorious whistleblower Chelsea Manning after her relationship with billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk ended for the second time.

“They’re getting serious. They U-Hauled it,” a supply told Page Six of the fast-paced nature of their relationship.

“They’ve been living together in Austin.”

Our supply additionally says Manning nonetheless has her residence in Brooklyn.

Neither Manning nor reps for Grimes instantly returned Page Six’s requests for remark.

The pair have been interacting on Twitter in current months, with sure messages hinting at their relationship.

In one alternate, Grimes, 33, defined why she had not but appeared on a person’s Twitch stream, tweeting that she had not been “in LA” however felt “bad for postponing like 10 times”.

In response, Manning tweeted, “Vouch.”

And in December, Grimes tweeted, “Celebrity culture is suffocating a f.

“I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1.

“Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

When Manning as soon as once more replied, “Vouch”, Grimes responded to her, “Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days.”

Manning, 34, additionally has “liked” a number of tweets having to do with Grimes, together with the announcement of the singer’s Vanity Fair cowl story, wherein she revealed she secretly welcomed a second youngster through surrogate, a lady named Exa Dark Sideræl, with the Tesla founder, 50, in December.

Although the story mentioned she and Musk had been in a “fluid” relationship, she clarified Thursday that they’d since damaged up once more.

Manning, a former US soldier, made headlines within the early 2010s for leaking lots of of hundreds of paperwork to WikiLeaks.

She was sentenced to 35 years in jail after being discovered responsible of 20 crimes, together with six violations of the Espionage Act.

In January 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s remaining jail sentence after she had served seven years and tried suicide a number of occasions.

This article initially appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission