Grimes, Musk’s bombshell after secret baby

After revealing the shock information of their second baby’s arrival, the on-again, off-again couple has dropped yet one more bombshell.

It’s powerful maintaining with the Musks.

Hours after information broke that Grimes and Elon Musk secretly rekindled their romance and welcomed a second baby by way of surrogate, the Oblivion singer revealed that she and the Tesla founder have break up once more.

“Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” Grimes tweeted Thursday.

“I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”

In her Vanity Fair cowl story, Grimes was pressured to disclose that she and the Tesla mogul secretly welcomed a baby girl after her daughter started wailing from upstairs.

“She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes stated after the reporter requested what was happening, because the musician famous her first baby, X Æ A-XII, was along with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she informed the journal of making an attempt to hide the newborn.

Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s title is Exa Dark Sideræl however they name her Y, which is becoming contemplating her older brother is known as X.

Y was born in December 2021 by way of surrogate — a couple of months after she and the tech mogul had damaged up after three years collectively. At the time of the interview, the couple had rekindled their relationship.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she defined to the publication.

“This is the best it’s ever been,” she stated of their happiness. “We just need to be free.”

Despite now being damaged up once more, it seems Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, nonetheless have plans to increase their household, as she stated they’ve “always wanted at least three or four” youngsters collectively.

The couple are already dad and mom to son X Æ A-XII. Musk can be a father to twins Griffin and Xavier, 18, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16, from a earlier marriage to writer Justine Wilson.

This article initially appeared within the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.