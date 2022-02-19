Griquas edge Western Province with stunning Kimberley win | Sport

The Griquas have continued their successful streak as they defeated Western Province of their Currie Cup encounter at Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Friday.

The Griquas, who at all times had the higher hand all through the sport, received 22-20 after main 12-10 at half-time.

As it occurred | Currie Cup – Griquas v Western Province

The house facet clinched their second Currie Cup win of the season as they scored two tries within the match because of substitutes Andries Schutte and Gustav du Rand. Zander du Plessis’ boot made the distinction as he added 4 penalties, scoring 12 factors, to steer the sport away from WP. READ | A new Frans Steyn? Griquas measured but excited over gifted Zander du Plessis Western Province put up a combat regardless of dropping their third consecutive Currie Cup match of the season. Leolin Zas was the shining mild for WP as he scored a brace, which included a 79th minute attempt to shut the hole between the 2 sides. Flyhalf Tim Swiel slotted each conversions and in addition scored two penalties. There’ll be no Currie Cup motion subsequent weekend however the Griquas have time to arrange as they host the Bulls on Saturday, 5 March (14:30). While Western Province will solely in motion on Wednesday, 16 March after they tackle the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Scorers:

Griquas 22 (12)

Tries: Andries Schutte, Gustav du Rand

Penalties: Zander du Plessis (4)

Western Province 20 (10)

Tries: Leolin Zas (2)

Conversions: Tim Swiel (2)

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Teams:

Griquas

15 Rynhardt Jonker, 14 Munier Hartzenberg, 13 Johnathan Francke, 12 Zander du Plessis, 11 Luther Obi, 10 Fiela Boshoff, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Sibabalo Qoma, 7 Michael Amiras, 6 Niel Otto (captain), 5 Derik Pretorius, 4 Mzwanele Zito, 3 Janu Botha, 2 Janco Uys, 1 Eddie Davids

Substitutes: 16 Gustav du Rand, 17 Kudzwai Dube, 18 Andries Schutte, 19 Johan Retief, 20 Hanru Sirgel, 21 Raegan Oranje, 22 Andre Swarts, 23 Sango Xamlashe

Western Province

15 Kade Wolhurter, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Sacha Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan James