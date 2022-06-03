Griquas launch stunning second-half comeback to down WP in Currie Cup thriller, qualify for SFs | Sport

The Griquas produced a shocking second-half struggle again as they edged Western Province and secured their spot within the Currie Cup semi-final at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.

The Griquas gained 43-41 after trailing 35-19 at half-time.

Western Province scored 5 tries by means of Tristan Leyds, Jacques van Zyl, Juan de Jongh, Angelo Davids and Tim Swiel.

Captain Swiel was on tune with the boot as he slotted all 5 conversions and two penalties.

The Griquas scored seven tries by means of Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe, Munier Hartzenberg, Janco Uys, Hanru Sirgel and an impressive brace by Luther Obi.

After the ultimate hooter, Obi broke by means of the WP defence line to degree the scoreboard with flyhalf George Whitehead’s conversion serving to his aspect clinch a playoff spot.

Whitehead ended the sport with 4 conversions.

The outcome sees the Griquas safe a spot within the Currie Cup semi-finals, becoming a member of the Bulls and Cheetahs.

subsequent weekend, WP play their closing Currie Cup encounter towards the Sharks on Saturday, 11 June (17:00), whereas the Griquas journey to Mbombela to play the Pumas on Friday, 10 June.

Scorers:

Western Province 41 (35)

Tries: Tristan Leyds, Jacques van Zyl, Juan de Jongh, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel

Conversions: Swiel (5)

Penalties: Swiel (2)

Griquas 43 (19)

Tries: Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe, Munier Hartzenberg, Janco Uys, Luther Obi, Hanru Sirgel

Conversions: George Whitehead (4)