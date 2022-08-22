Groin injury ends Krunal Pandya’s Warwickshire stint
Krunal picked up the damage whereas scoring 37 throughout Warwickshire’s match in opposition to Nottinghamshire on August 17. He did not come out to subject throughout the second innings of the match, and in addition missed Warwickshire’s subsequent two video games in opposition to Middlesex and Durham.
Consultation with docs has revealed that the damage is more likely to preserve Krunal out of motion for 3 weeks, leaving him unavailable for the knockout phases ought to Warwickshire attain them.
“Due to the brief turnaround, we can’t be signing a substitute, nonetheless, I’m extremely excited to see our squad construct on Sunday’s glorious win over Durham.”
Warwickshire currently sit in fifth place in Group A of the Royal London Cup, with nine points from seven games, just one point behind the four teams currently ahead of them.
The 31-year-old Krunal, who performs for Lucknow Supergiants within the IPL, is hoping to revive his worldwide profession, having final performed for India throughout a tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021. He has performed 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is thus far.