Groin injury ends Krunal Pandya’s Warwickshire stint

Krunal picked up the damage whereas scoring 37 throughout Warwickshire’s match in opposition to Nottinghamshire on August 17. He did not come out to subject throughout the second innings of the match, and in addition missed Warwickshire’s subsequent two video games in opposition to Middlesex and Durham.

Consultation with docs has revealed that the damage is more likely to preserve Krunal out of motion for 3 weeks, leaving him unavailable for the knockout phases ought to Warwickshire attain them.

“It’s frustrating to lose Krunal for the remainder of the tournament, but he leaves the club with our very best wishes,” Warwickshire’s director of cricket Paul Farbrace stated in an announcement issued by the county. “Krunal was an excellent role model around the group and I’m sure the younger members of the squad will have learnt a lot from him on and off the pitch.

“Due to the brief turnaround, we can’t be signing a substitute, nonetheless, I’m extremely excited to see our squad construct on Sunday’s glorious win over Durham.”

Krunal played five Royal London Cup matches for Warwickshire this season, scoring 134 runs at an average of 33.50, including an 82-ball 74 in the tied game against Surrey at The Oval. He picked up nine wickets at 25.00 with his left-arm spin, including successive three-fors against Sussex and Leicestershire.

Warwickshire currently sit in fifth place in Group A of the Royal London Cup, with nine points from seven games, just one point behind the four teams currently ahead of them.

Krunal was one in all two Indian gamers signed by Warwickshire this season, the opposite being quick bowler Mohammed Siraj, who has been roped in for the closing phases of the County Championship Division 1 season.