Groom helps his bride get ready on wedding day. Video will make you go aww

It is the marriage season and you should have come throughout many movies on social media about {couples} showcasing their love. It appears to be like like Cupid has struck many individuals and their movies are full of affection and affection. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a pair preparing on their wedding ceremony day which is basically lovable to look at. The video reveals the groom serving to his bride prepare on their wedding ceremony day and it might positively convey a smile to your face.

It was posted by the couple account belonging to Kritika and Kamal on April 15. The video has received over 50,000 views to date. “Always there for me,” says the textual content on the video together with the hashtag ourweddingday. It reveals the groom blow-drying the hair of the bride as they each are dressed of their wedding ceremony apparel.

Watch the video beneath:

The feedback part of the put up was stuffed with coronary heart and fireplace emojis.

“So sweet and lovely,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Couple goals,” posted one other.

The couple received married after a relationship of seven years. One of their movies posted on March 2 from their wedding ceremony day had garnered 1.9 million views.

Watch the video beneath:

“Congratulations!! both of you, wish you a very happiest 7 years of your relationship,” an Instagram consumer had commented. “Congratulations and stay happy,” mentioned one other.

The couple lives in Nevada, USA. They have over one lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you concentrate on this lovable couple?