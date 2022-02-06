Groom welcomes bride by dancing to Saajanji Ghar Aaye with his sisters. Watch

There are many movies on the Internet that present the bride placing up a lovely efficiency to welcome her groom on their marriage ceremony day. But this video that was posted on Instagram by a marriage inspiration web page, reveals how a groom turns the tables and dances to Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The authentic Bollywood music was picturised on actors Salman Khan and Kajol. This marriage ceremony video, nevertheless, reveals how the groom makes fairly a grand entry at his marriage ceremony. All of this as his bride witnesses his energetic efficiency alongside along with his sisters. His sisters could be seen in a really joyful temper as they shake a leg and set the stage for the groom.

“Groom welcoming the bride with his squad on the OG song loved by all of us,” reads the caption that accompanies this dance video. The folks current within the video can all be seen smiling and having fun with this lovely second that captures a core reminiscence for each the bride and the groom.

Watch the video proper right here:

This video was posted on Instagram round two days in the past. It has acquired greater than 1,000 likes and counting. It has additionally acquired varied feedback.

“Very good marriage entry with family members,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Superb, awesome entry,” posted one other. “Beautiful,” posted a 3rd. Many others took to the feedback part to put up coronary heart or hearth emojis.

What are your ideas on this dance video?