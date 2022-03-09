‘Gross old men’ caught in despicable act

A professional ballerina who caught a dialog between two males watching her on an ice rink has shared her fury at their sexual feedback.

A younger girl has shared surprising footage of two “gross old men” making despicable feedback about her throughout a determine skating lesson – regardless of admitting they shouldn’t be trying as a result of she was “too young”.

Luna Montana, 21, had arrange her cellphone to file her efforts at an ice rink in California, US – and within the course of caught the lads, one in all who admits he’s in his fifties, “lusting” over her.

The unidentified males look like unaware their dialog – which discusses their battle “not to look” at her physique – was being recorded.

The skilled ballerina, who paperwork her life on social media, shared the surprising dialog her cellphone picked up on TikTok the place it rightfully angered hordes of girls who slammed the “disgusting” feedback.

“Caught two gross men talking about me at my figure skating lesson,” she captioned the clip.

“I despise men!”

The two males, who look like watching from the sidelines, started by discussing her skating earlier than the dialog turned “inappropriate”.

“It’s hard not to pay attention,” mentioned one of many males, after the opposite claimed he hadn’t been watching.

“Well, I hear that,” he agreed.

“You know, she’s half naked. She’s only 15, I mean she looks like she’s 15, but she’s probably only 17,” the primary man continued.

“When you’re young, especially if you’re, like, a woman you’re gonna probably express your sexuality.”

Despite the person’s feedback, Luna is totally clothed, sporting black yoga pants and a protracted sleeve shirt which coated most of her physique.

In earlier levels of the lesson she was additionally sporting a pink jacket, however took it off after she grew to become scorching.

“I try not to look because I’m assuming everyone here is too young,” the second man remarked.

“I’m 52 so I’m like over the hill. I could dream but that’s all it is. I shouldn’t because you know, it’s not good. I’m 52, I’m over the hill, I’m married,” the primary guys mentioned again to him.

On YouTube, Luna defined she found the “absolutely disgusting” dialog when watching again the video.

“I could not believe my ears. I’m literally sitting here editing this video, I did not know that was in this footage but I am so disturbed – I can’t believe I got that conversation on film,” she explains.

“The fact that he goes about and says it’s hard not to pay attention, that I’m ‘half naked’ – literally most of my body is covered I’m not half naked.

“Saying I’m expressing my sexuality – what are you saying? I’m so innocent, just trying to do a little figure skating and that has to happen?”

Luna goes on to precise her fury on the males for “sexualising” her, pointing on the market had been a lot youthful ladies round her who had been minors.

“If they thought I was 15, I can’t even imagine. It’s so f***ed up, it makes me want to throw up,” she mentioned.

Women on TikTok have been fast to blast the lads for his or her behaviour, branding it “despicable”.

“The fact she’s almost completely covered with clothes,” one commented.

“Please tell me you told the staff, that guy could be seriously dangerous being around kids,” one other mentioned.

While one mentioned: “A young person should be able to wear anything and not be sexualised.”

Others tried to argue the second man tried to defuse the state of affairs, however most had been fast to close that down, stating it was a part of the “problem”.

“Anyone who is sticking up for guy 2 is part of the problem as well. Not saying anything is contributing to the issue,” one raged.

“While the second man does seem over it he shows that men will NOT check other men. So WE HAVE TO. and then we are over dramatic for it,” one other agreed.