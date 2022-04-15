‘Gross overdevelopment’: Sydney council fights Blackwattle Bay skyscraper plan

An extended waterfront park beside the promenade was additionally too slender, the evaluate mentioned, and needs to be changed with an oval-shaped park jutting into the bay, which would offer higher house and daylight for bushes and grass.

The council recommended fewer, decrease towers. It beneficial having about three – largely business – towers on the southern finish of the positioning, somewhat than unfold alongside the positioning with tall condominium blocks near the Western Distributor. It additionally recommended altering the grid-like avenue sample to a curved format to stop wind tunnels.

The authorities is forging forward with its $750 million plan to relocate the Sydney Fish Market at Blackwattle Bay. Credit:Peter Rae

Lord Mayor Clover Moore mentioned in an electronic mail to neighborhood teams in March that the council hoped to make use of its response to the proposal, and residents’ suggestions, to “persuade” the federal government to enhance the scheme.

Balmain Greens MP Jamie Parker mentioned the council was “trying to put a Band Aid on a gaping wound”.