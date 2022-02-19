‘Grotesque joke’: US gunmaker unveils semi-automatic rifle marketed to kids

A US gun producer has unveiled a semi-automatic rifle for teenagers modeled on the AR-15, which has been utilized in a variety of lethal mass shootings, sparking condemnation from gun security teams.

The gun dubbed the JR-15 is being marketed by maker WEE1 Tactical as “the first in a line of shooting platforms that will safely help adults introduce children to the shooting sports.”

The firm’s web site says the rifle “also looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”

The JR-15 is just 31 inches (80 centimeters) lengthy, weighs lower than 2.5 kilos (one kilogram) and comes with magazines of 5 or 10 rounds of twenty-two caliber bullets. It was launched in mid-January with a price ticket of $389.

The grownup mannequin, the AR-15, is the civilian model of a military-style weapon and has been utilized in a number of mass killings within the United States, together with in colleges.

Mass shootings are a recurrent scourge of the United States, the place the proper to personal weapons is assured by the Constitution.

Attempts to manage their sale is usually blocked in Congress, the place the highly effective gun foyer — particularly the National Rifle Association — wields nice affect.

On December 14, 2012, a younger man used an AR-15 to kill 26 folks, together with 20 youngsters, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

An AR-15 was additionally utilized in a Las Vegas assault in 2017 that left 58 folks lifeless, making it the deadliest capturing in current US historical past, and within the Parkland High School capturing in Florida that killed 17 in 2018.

“At first glance this comes across as a grotesque joke. On second look, it’s just grotesque,” mentioned Josh Sugarmann, government director of the Violence Policy Center, which seeks to curb gun violence.

Newtown Action Alliance, a bunch additionally pushing for limits on firearms, condemned the gun foyer and weapons producers who, it mentioned, “will do anything in pursuit of continued profits.”

Sugarmann slammed the imagery utilized by the producer to draw younger clients: a pirate cranium with a Mohawk haircut for boys and for women, a cranium with blond bunches and a pink pacifier in its mouth.

In his 2016 report on the strategies that US arms producers use to draw younger folks, Sugarmann denounced weapons which might be lighter to deal with and infrequently painted in vibrant colours — pink, crimson, orange or metallic purple — with the purpose of drawing in younger audiences.

In 2021, firearms killed almost 45,000 folks within the United States, together with greater than 1,500 minors, in accordance with the group Gun Violence Archive.

