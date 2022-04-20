Ground floor: Home squash court, music room, boat storage, courtyard

Plans have been lodged with Brisbane City Council for a seven-level dwelling with extra residing and entertaining rooms than bedrooms.

On a 425-square-metre block, between Florence Street and Chermside Street, architects have devised a high-rise dwelling, counting on the peak of close by unit blocks and transformed woolstores to construct up.

According to the plans, the home would cowl virtually 80 per cent of the location, and over six storeys present the homeowners with 582 sq. metres of gross ground space.

An artist’s impression of the high-rise dwelling deliberate for Teneriffe.

The floor ground – entry stage in design, not worth – has a foyer, squash courtroom, music room and enclosed “boat shed,” together with rest room amenities.