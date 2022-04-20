Ground floor: Home squash court, music room, boat storage, courtyard
Plans have been lodged with Brisbane City Council for a seven-level dwelling with extra residing and entertaining rooms than bedrooms.
On a 425-square-metre block, between Florence Street and Chermside Street, architects have devised a high-rise dwelling, counting on the peak of close by unit blocks and transformed woolstores to construct up.
According to the plans, the home would cowl virtually 80 per cent of the location, and over six storeys present the homeowners with 582 sq. metres of gross ground space.
The floor ground – entry stage in design, not worth – has a foyer, squash courtroom, music room and enclosed “boat shed,” together with rest room amenities.
“The applicant’s brief for a dwelling house to meet their specific requirements was considered carefully as part of the building’s design along with the owner’s commitment to a design which promotes subtropical outcomes referenced in the City Plan,” the architects, Jackson Teece, submitted to council.
“In particular, the provision of a separate garage for their boat storage is considered to be a positive outcome considering that many residents park these vessels on the street occupying on street parking space.”
Up the elevator, or stairs, there’s a three-space storage with turntable, and probably the most in depth of the gardens.
