Groundhog Day: Ten things that never change about Spain

Of course, many issues in Spain have modified over the previous couple of many years. Spaniards are not as spiritual, conventional gender roles aren’t as prevalent, they’ve change into very open-minded relating to sure points equivalent to LGBTQ rights, and there was an enormous bounce in wealth and improvement for the reason that days of Franco’s dictatorship.

But, there’s nonetheless quite a bit that continues to be the identical. Here are only a few issues that by no means change in Spain.

It nonetheless takes a very long time to get something official carried out

Unfortunately, whereas many processes have moved on-line in recent times and sure issues have change into simpler to do, it nonetheless takes a very long time to get something official carried out in Spain and there’s nonetheless a whole lot of pink tape.

For instance, getting a ‘cita previa’ for something from residency playing cards to driving licenses and padrón certificates can take months. In cities equivalent to Barcelona it has change into so tough to get a previous appointment for processes equivalent to these, that firms at the moment are promoting appointments as a substitute. But it’s not simply official paperwork that take a very long time, it’s possible in Spain that you just’ll even have to attend months for different issues equivalent to planning permission to your property or years to get your overseas {qualifications} verified.

READ ALSO: Do I need planning permission in Spain and how do I apply for it?

Job insecurity

High unemployment and job insecurity have at all times been an enormous subject in Spain and proceed to be so. In 1980, the unemployment fee was 12.4 %, in 1990 it was 11.8 %. The newest Spanish authorities stats for 2021 present that Spain continues to be the EU nation with the best youth unemployment fee at 37.1 % – forward of Greece and Italy.

Statistics from November 2021 additionally present that Spain has the best unemployment fee general out of different European nations at 14.1 %. This, together with a whole lot of short-term and momentary job contracts results in a degree of job insecurity in Spain.

Close-knit households

Family ties have lengthy been extraordinarily vital to Spaniards. Many Spanish folks select to stay comparatively near their households, which means that they spend a whole lot of time collectively. It’s not unusual for prolonged Spanish households to get collectively for meals at weekends, go on holidays collectively, and even for grandparents to offer childcare whereas the mother and father are working.

One cause that Spanish households are so shut may very well be the truth that Spaniards typically nonetheless stay with their mother and father nicely into their 30s. According to Eurostat knowledge, Spain is the sixth nation in Europe with extra younger folks between 25 and 34 years previous nonetheless residing with their mother and father. The common age of emancipation in Spain is 29.5, in comparison with 26.2 years on common in the remainder of Europe.

Spaniards typically don’t communicate nice English

While there are apparent exceptions, it’s typically thought-about that Spaniards don’t communicate superb English, in contrast with their European counterparts. A report in 2020 by the overseas language firm Education First, for instance, which judged proficiency in English, positioned Spaniards on the backside of the desk in comparison with the remainder of the EU.

Unlike different nations, the variety of Spaniards who can communicate English has hardly modified within the final 10 years. Spaniards aged between 25 and 34 have been left far behind their friends in Portugal, Greece and Italy, which had equally low charges of English audio system 10 years in the past.

This implies that whilst you could possibly get away with not realizing a lot Spanish when you do issues that vacationers do equivalent to ordering in a restaurant, in the case of extra difficult issues equivalent to visiting the physician or coping with officers, your language expertise had higher be as much as scratch.

READ ALSO: Ten things Spaniards hate about the English language

August continues to be vacation time

August historically has been the month when every little thing closes down in Spain and everybody goes on vacation, and that is nonetheless true as we speak. Don’t even take into consideration making an attempt to get something official carried out in August or get any work carried out on your own home, as a result of it will likely be not possible. Even in main cities equivalent to Madrid and Barcelona, many companies and workplaces will shut utterly all through August.

There’s no level preventing towards it, simply embrace the August spirit and be a part of the Spanish on the seaside. Let’s face it, in most of Spain, it’s actually too scorching to do anything.

Separatist sentiments persist

While separatist actions in Spain have each waned and gained in reputation over the previous couple of many years, it’s true that these sentiments stay particularly areas of Spain. This is most notable in Catalonia and the Basque Country. While the Basque separatist group ETA lastly dissolved in 2018 and the newest survey from 2021 exhibits that help for independence falls to historic lows at 21 %, there are nonetheless many Basques who’ve separatist sentiments.

In Catalonia alternatively, the newest survey from final yr exhibits that just below half (48.7 %) don’t need independence, which means that there’s nonetheless a powerful motion for it.

The economic system continues to be largely service-based

Spain’s economic system is essentially based mostly on providers equivalent to tourism, hospitality and retail, and continues to be manner behind different EU nations equivalent to France and Germany in the case of diversifying.

The tourism trade actually kicked off within the Nineteen Sixties and by the flip of the century the 40 million worldwide guests the nation obtained yearly meant it was already extra vital to the Spanish economic system than the waining manufacturing trade. In 1975, industrial manufacturing represented 30 % of Spain’s GDP, these days it’s 16 %.

Official statistics present that over the last 10 years, over 60 % of Spain’s GDP got here from providers, whereas round 20 % was from trade and solely round 2-3 % from agriculture.

Crazy traditions stay on

Spain nonetheless loves its loopy festivals and traditions which started many years or centuries in the past, irrespective of how foolish, absurd or harmful they may be. In Catalonia, pitchfork-wielding devils nonetheless spray hearth by means of the streets, in La Rioja they soak one another with wine, in Burgos folks bounce over infants and in Valencia, they set hearth to giant paper mâché sculptures. Yes, festivals are simply as in style as ever in Spain and traditions stay robust, with the youthful generations at all times getting concerned.

Unfortunately, considered one of these loopy traditions is bullfighting, which sadly stays in style throughout a lot of the nation. While the game was abolished in Catalonia in 2012, it’s nonetheless a powerful custom in locations equivalent to Andalusia and Navarra. According to official authorities figures, nonetheless, the annual fee of attendance at bullfights declines an increasing number of yearly, particularly amongst younger Spaniards. In 2018 the variety of bullfighting occasions held within the nation fell to a historic low of 1,521.

Good climate is sort of assured

While Spain does get its fair proportion of storms, flash flooding and even snow, most of Spain typically enjoys good climate. Winters will be chilly, however are typically sunny with blue skies, and in the summertime, you possibly can nearly assure that the climate will likely be adequate to go to the seaside for at the very least a few months. According to Spain’s meteorological company AEMET, the nation enjoys round 3,000 hours of sunshine per yr. In most of Spain, the summer season months are the most well liked and driest. Daytime temperatures, significantly in July and August can typically attain over 30°C.

There are some exceptions, significantly within the northern areas, equivalent to Galicia, the place the common summer season temperatures are round 22-23°C.

READ ALSO: Five reasons why Galicia is Spain’s version of Ireland

Food continues to be essential

Food stays an important factor in Spanish life. Family celebrations, festivals and social events nearly at all times contain an excellent meal.

In truth, a 2019 research by Spanish TV channel Antena 3, confirmed that Spaniards spend a mean of €800 per yr on consuming out and that the Spanish exit to eat much more than in different Western European nations, however spend quite a bit lower than close by European nations equivalent to France and Germany.

It additionally confirmed that Spaniards go to bars 161 occasions a yr, greater than the French and Germans who go to bars about 150 occasions, however lower than the Italians who go to 258 occasions per yr.