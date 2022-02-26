‘Group A is the group of death’ – Aakash Chopra opens up on new IPL system

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra felt that the brand new system for IPL 2022 has made it actually robust for the groups in Group A in comparison with the members of Group B. BCCI introduced a unique sort of schedule for the upcoming version on February 25, which included ten franchises divided into two teams. The franchises will get to play twice in opposition to the groups from their group and yet another group from the opposite group whereas they’ll play the remaining 4 groups simply as soon as.

The franchises have been divided into teams on foundation of their championship titles and the variety of finals they’ve made it. A complete of 70 league video games will happen and every franchise will play 14 video games (7 residence and seven away). IPL rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have positioned in numerous teams however will get to play two video games in opposition to one another. The cash-rich event will get underway from March 26 and the finals will probably be held on May 29.

Group B is trying barely simpler: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra famous that Group A appears to be like the more durable out of the 2 because the likes of Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will get to play in opposition to one another. He added CSK would be the happiest group now having two video games to play in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans as they give the impression of being barely lighter on paper.

“If you get to play twice in opposition to weaker groups, your highway forward turns into good. The two teams which have been made, I really feel Group A is the group of dying, barely tough. Just give it some thought – Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. They are all excellent groups and they’ll all play in opposition to one another twice.

“The remaining teams are in the other group – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. That group is looking slightly easier. CSK will be happy that they will get to play Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans twice,” Chopra advised on his Youtube Channel.

Chopra, nonetheless, famous the truth that the teams won’t have a lot of a say because the factors desk is frequent for all of the franchises. The high 4 franchises within the IPL factors desk will qualify mechanically for the playoffs and will probably be in regards to the variety of wins of their 14 video games.

“But the truth is also that the top two teams from each group will not qualify. The top four teams in terms of points will qualify, it’s not about the groups. The groups are only for the distribution of matches but the top four teams will be based on the total 14 matches, it is not about Group A or Group B,” Chopra added.