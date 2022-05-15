Group of kids perform Parteek Kuhad’s song in Ladakh. Watch soothing video

There are some issues that you simply encounter on a visit that go away an enduring impression. Like this video posted by a journey blogger and content material creator that reveals a bunch of kids performing Parteek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari’s tune Dil Beparvah. The video of the kids performing the tune within the backdrop of mountains will certainly make you smile and uplift your temper. The video even obtained a response from Parteek Kuhad.

The video was posted by Sneha Desai on her Instagram account sooner or later in the past and it’s got greater than 81,000 views. “These munchkins stole my heart,” says the textual content on the video. The girl noticed the kids whereas she was on a visit in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley. The group of kids with ukuleles of their palms are seen performing the tune soulfully and it’s great to look at. The place additionally appears to be like mesmerising within the video.

“How how how are they sooo soo good.Highlight of my Nubra trip was watching these munchkins perform. I could watch them performing for hours,” she captioned the video.

The video has obtained over 2,000 likes and prompted customers to submit a number of feedback.

Parteek Kuhad posted a coronary heart emoji on the video. “This is so cute,” commented an Instagram consumer. “This one deserves 1 million views,” wrote one other consumer. “Heartwarming indeed,” stated a 3rd. “Wow! I’m getting goosebumps listening to this in a city… I can’t even imagine what an experience would this have been in Nubra!” says yet one more remark.

The tune Dil Beparvah got here out 5 years in the past.

