Group of men caught burning copper cable flees scene | News24
Free State police haven’t arrested anybody as a result of a gaggle of greater than 4 man managed to flee the scene.
A bunch of males burning copper cable within the Free State had been caught red-handed.
On Tuesday morning, at round 07:45, members of Lejweleputswa District Reaction had been on a automobile patrol at Mannys, Welkom, once they seen black smoke from the railway line, stated Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.
“The two members approached the spot, from where the smoke came. There were more than four males who ran away when noticing the police members,” stated Thakeng.
Thakeng stated the members known as for backup, however no one was arrested.
Copper cable, weighing 290.5kg, with a road worth of R31 955, was seized, stated Thakeng.
“The copper cable was kept [in] a police storeroom,” he stated.
He added that the destruction of infrastructure in Matjhabeng, Free State, was a priority, however to “seize this large quantity of copper cable was a breakthrough”.
Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.
We reside in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to belief. For 14 free days, you’ll be able to have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later right now. Thereafter you can be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and for those who cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.