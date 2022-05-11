Group of men caught burning copper cable flees scene | News24

Free State police haven’t arrested anybody as a result of a gaggle of greater than 4 man managed to flee the scene.

A bunch of males burning copper cable within the Free State had been caught red-handed.

On Tuesday morning, at round 07:45, members of Lejweleputswa District Reaction had been on a automobile patrol at Mannys, Welkom, once they seen black smoke from the railway line, stated Free State police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

“The two members approached the spot, from where the smoke came. There were more than four males who ran away when noticing the police members,” stated Thakeng.

Thakeng stated the members known as for backup, however no one was arrested.

Copper cable, weighing 290.5kg, with a road worth of R31 955, was seized, stated Thakeng.

“The copper cable was kept [in] a police storeroom,” he stated.

He added that the destruction of infrastructure in Matjhabeng, Free State, was a priority, however to “seize this large quantity of copper cable was a breakthrough”.

