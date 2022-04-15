Growing fears for missing mum, 75

WA Police are persevering with their seek for a lacking 75-year-old mom in Perth’s west, who has not been in over two and a half days.

Jeanne Christine D‘Arcy was last seen leaving the Ocean Beach Hotel – where she had been staying – on Marine Parade in Cottesloe at 11.09pm.

Camera Icon 75-year-old Jeanne Christine D‘Arcy has not been seen in Perth for over two and a half days. WA Police Credit: Supplied

Concerns are held for her welfare, with police calling for any information from the public and volunteers helping with the search.

WA Police Senior Sergeant Paul Robinson told the ABC on Friday while they will not rule anything out, there is no evidence of foul play at this stage.

Her daughter Maree also said in a statement to the media they’re “desperate” to search out her.

“We‘re desperate to find Mum. This is very unusual for her,” she stated.

“She loves Cottesloe, she loves this area, so if you see her or remember anything about her around the area, please come down here or see the police.”

Jeanne is described as 159cm tall, honest skinned, medium construct, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was final seen carrying blue denims, a floral lengthy sleeve high and slip on sneakers.

Police ask that anybody who has seen her contact 131 444 instantly.