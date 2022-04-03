Europe
GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore
The Centre’s items and companies tax assortment in March touched
an all-time excessive of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore resulting from charge
rationalisation and anti-evasion steps, the Union Finance Ministry
mentioned, Trend
reviews citing The Tribune.
Budget goal exceeded
Rs1.41L cr the final excessive for GST collections (in January)
Rs1.33L cr Feb gross collections
Rs5.70L cr revised Budget goal exceeded for FY 2021-22
The wholesome collections helped exceed the revised Budget goal
of Rs 5.70 lakh crore for 2021-22 fiscal. The common month-to-month gross
GST assortment in January-March stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore,
towards the common assortment of Rs 1.30 lakh crore within the third
quarter.