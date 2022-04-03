GST collection at all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore

The Centre’s items and companies tax assortment in March touched

an all-time excessive of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore resulting from charge

rationalisation and anti-evasion steps, the Union Finance Ministry

mentioned, Trend

reviews citing The Tribune.

Budget goal exceeded

Rs1.41L cr the final excessive for GST collections (in January)

Rs1.33L cr Feb gross collections

Rs5.70L cr revised Budget goal exceeded for FY 2021-22

The wholesome collections helped exceed the revised Budget goal

of Rs 5.70 lakh crore for 2021-22 fiscal. The common month-to-month gross

GST assortment in January-March stood at Rs 1.38 lakh crore,

towards the common assortment of Rs 1.30 lakh crore within the third

quarter.