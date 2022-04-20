GST Refunds Worth Rs 1.75 Lakh Crore Issued To Exporters In 2021-22

CBIC issued GST refunds of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to exporters in 2021-22

New Delhi:

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) issued obligation downside and GST refunds of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to exporters within the final fiscal ended March 2022, a senior official stated on Wednesday.

CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri stated the division is engaged on a scheme to facilitate gems and jewelry exports via e-commerce.

Speaking on the Civil Services Day, he stated that the division took a number of steps to fast-track refunds and release the working capital of exporters in the course of the Covid interval.

“During 2021-22, we disbursed drawback of almost Rs 24,000 crore and GST refunds of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, which is a growth of 33 per cent over the previous year,” he stated, including the division is “very keenly” targeted on sturdy development in income.

Referring to plans in digitisation, Mr Johri stated, “We are working on business process re-engineering applicable for customs process applicable to SEZ units. We are also working on schemes for gems and jewellery exports through e-commerce. It is already happening domestically, and we can convert it for exporters to benefit from it”.