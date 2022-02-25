GT Players List 2022: Complete Gujarat Titans Squad and Players List for IPL 2022

It has been two huge days for the ten IPL groups as they needed to body the squads with out the RTM card choices and all of the permutations and combos have been labored out within the meantime coming into the IPL 2022 mega public sale. Finally, the franchises have finalized their squads, and right here is how the Gujarat Titans’ full squad seems to be like after the mega public sale

Gujarat Titans got here into the IPL 2022 mega public sale having retained the likes of Hardik Pandya as their skipper and opted for a world-class spinner in Rashid Khan as properly. Shubman Gill was the third retention for the facet and it left the franchise with a handbag quantity of 52 Crores whereas coming into the mega occasion.

Gujarat Titans’ new recruits for IPL 2022

The Gujarat Titans picked up only one participant from the marquee record and so they managed to bag the companies of Indian quick bowler Mohammad Shami at a worth of INR 6.25 crore after intense bidding. Shami was with the Punjab Kings within the earlier IPL season and he has developed into a powerful T20 bowler in the previous couple of years of IPL. The franchise acquired the companies of England dashing opener Jason Roy who was a steal for his base worth of INR 2 crore.

Gujarat Titans have labored out very well in choosing up the abroad gamers, nevertheless, their Indian batting seems to be inexperienced and doesn’t have a powerful core with Hardik taking part in the finisher position. Rahul Tewatia has been introduced for an enormous worth of INR 9 crore whereas one other all-rounder Vijay Shankar has additionally been grabbed by the franchise. Karnataka lad Abhinav Sadarangani additionally obtained a glance in for the primary time in IPL for a hefty quantity as properly.

The franchise has invested in some critical tempo assault with Lockie Ferguson for a whopping quantity of INR 10 crore. Alzarri Joseph who did very well not too long ago towards India was picked up whereas younger seamer Yash Dayal will act as a backup for Shami. Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Sai Kishore attracted intense bidding owing to his good performances within the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021-22 season.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan