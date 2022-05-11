GT vs LSG: How The World Reacted As Gujarat Titans Qualify For Indian Premier League Playoffs In Debut Season | Cricket News

Playing their debut season within the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans on Tuesday grew to become the primary crew to qualify for the playoffs after registering their ninth win of the marketing campaign. GT pulled off a season-double over fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, registering a 62 -run victory on the MCA Stadium in Pune. As GT certified for the subsequent section of the match, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and lauded the Hardik Pandya-led aspect on what has been a wonderful debut season in IPL.

Here’s how Twitter:

“Saru Che !!! @Gujaratitans congratulations on qualifying in your first year of #IPL2022 well done guys ! Tough wicket to bat on but very well played @ShubmanGill showing great signs of maturity. Bowlers winning the game with some top spells by @MdShami11 and @rashidkhan_19,” former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Saru Che !!! @Gujaratitans congratulations on qualifying in your first 12 months of #IPL2022 properly achieved guys ! Tough wicket to bat on however very properly performed @ShubmanGill displaying nice indicators of maturity Bowlers successful the sport with some prime spells by @MdShami11 and @rashidkhan_19 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme from a well-known Indian internet sequence, summing up GT’s debut season.

Hardik after making GT the primary crew to qualify in his debut captaincy season: #GTvLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/hSQBeAE3F9 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 10, 2022

“Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class!

@gujarat_titans,” former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Gujaratis on prime. Many congratulations to the franchise and the crew for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was prime class! @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2022

“Gujarat Titans. Take a bow! I must admit that I didn’t see them qualifying…couldn’t be happier to be proved wrong. Upwards and onwards. Won’t be surprised if both newcomers meet again on the 29th. But then…what do I know,” former India batter Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Gujarat Titans. Take a bow I have to admit that I did not see them qualifying…could not be happier to be proved flawed. Upwards and onwards. Won’t be stunned if each newcomers meet once more on the twenty ninth. But then…what do I do know — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2022

“Brilliant, brilliant win this @gujarat_titans Champion stuff! Top spell by @rashidkhan_19 and a great first game for Sai Kishore. Congratulations on being the first team to qualify. Nehra ji muskuraiyeee pahunch gaye play off ch,” former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Brilliant, good win this @gujarat_titans Champion stuff ! Top spell by @rashidkhan_19 and a terrific first recreation for Sai Kishore. Congratulations on being the primary crew to qualify. Nehra ji muskuraiyeee pahunch gaye play off ch #IPL2022 #GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/mLfE3zPDuD — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 10, 2022

“Congratulations @gujarat_titans on qualifying for IPL play offs. First team to do this in this year’s IPL. Many had their doubts over them but their captain, players, coaches and support staff truly nailed it,” Amit Mishra tweeted.

Congratulations @gujarat_titans on qualifying for IPL play offs. First crew to do that on this 12 months’s IPL. Many had their doubts over them however their captain, gamers, coaches and help employees actually nailed it. #GTvsLSG #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/4Y243o66qq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 10, 2022

GT presently occupy the highest spot within the IPL 2022 desk with 18 factors from 12 matches.

They will now tackle Chennai Super Kings of their subsequent match.