GT vs LSG: How The World Reacted As Gujarat Titans Qualify For Indian Premier League Playoffs In Debut Season | Cricket News

Playing their debut season within the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans on Tuesday grew to become the primary crew to qualify for the playoffs after registering their ninth win of the marketing campaign. GT pulled off a season-double over fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants, registering a 62 -run victory on the MCA Stadium in Pune. As GT certified for the subsequent section of the match, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and lauded the Hardik Pandya-led aspect on what has been a wonderful debut season in IPL.

“Saru Che !!! @Gujaratitans congratulations on qualifying in your first year of #IPL2022 well done guys ! Tough wicket to bat on but very well played @ShubmanGill showing great signs of maturity. Bowlers winning the game with some top spells by @MdShami11 and @rashidkhan_19,” former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme from a well-known Indian internet sequence, summing up GT’s debut season.

“Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class!
@gujarat_titans,” former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted.

“Gujarat Titans. Take a bow! I must admit that I didn’t see them qualifying…couldn’t be happier to be proved wrong. Upwards and onwards. Won’t be surprised if both newcomers meet again on the 29th. But then…what do I know,” former India batter Aakash Chopra tweeted.

“Brilliant, brilliant win this @gujarat_titans Champion stuff! Top spell by @rashidkhan_19 and a great first game for Sai Kishore. Congratulations on being the first team to qualify. Nehra ji muskuraiyeee pahunch gaye play off ch,” former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

“Congratulations @gujarat_titans on qualifying for IPL play offs. First team to do this in this year’s IPL. Many had their doubts over them but their captain, players, coaches and support staff truly nailed it,” Amit Mishra tweeted.

GT presently occupy the highest spot within the IPL 2022 desk with 18 factors from 12 matches.

They will now tackle Chennai Super Kings of their subsequent match.

