Gu dominates ski halfpipe qualifying

Eileen Gu’s greatest trick might not have even been within the halfpipe. It was convincing herself she wasn’t exhausted.

“I was journalling last night and I wrote some affirmations,” Gu mentioned. “I was like, ‘I am fresh. I am not tired. I am excited.'”

On Thursday, Gu posted the highest rating twice in a aggressive ladies’s ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal on the Beijing Olympics.

She was additionally holding again.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from huge air and a silver from slopestyle.

She’s bidding to turn into the primary action-sports athlete to seize three medals at a Winter Games.

Gu performed it secure – by her requirements – within the first of two runs but nonetheless scored a 93.75.

She went even larger on her second run and scored a 95.50 on a cool and crisp morning on the Genting Snow Park.

“I’m not going all out,” Gu mentioned after her second run. “I have a few more tricks I’d like to have the opportunity to do.”

Ten of the freestyle skiers who progressed within the competitors scored 82.25 or increased. But none jumped into the 90s – and Gu did it twice.

Rachael Karker of Canada was in second place with a rating of 89.50 and Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, the bronze-medal winner in slopestyle, was with 87.50.

Sildaru skipped her ultimate run as the highest 12 superior to Friday’s ultimate.

Defending champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada was in sixth place.

She is returning to robust kind after tearing a ligament in her knee and fracturing her femur slightly over a 12 months in the past.

Gu used the second run as a chance to iron out some new tips. She landed all the things – one other confidence-building journey by means of the halfpipe for the closely favoured freestyler.

“It’s really fun for me because it’s all about flow,” she mentioned.

The halfpipe could also be her greatest occasion. Gu has received every World Cup halfpipe contest this season together with the Dew Tour. In addition, Gu captured halfpipe gold on the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland.

The grind of competitions and coaching classes – typically slightly bit of every on the identical day – has began to put on on the 18-year-old.

“It’s definitely not easy. But I ran a half-marathon every week over the summer to prepare,” Gu defined. “I feel proud of the work I’ve done to build up my endurance base, so this is what I’ve been preparing for.

“The joke is I’m truly exhausted. I’m not contemporary. But I used to be writing in my journal to attempt to persuade myself that I used to be – and it is working. I slept properly final evening.”